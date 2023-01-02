Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with awesome helmets

Mississippi State on Monday will play in their first game since Mike Leach died, and the Bulldogs are honoring the late head coach with custom helmets.

Mississippi State replaced their usual block M school logo with a pirate flag and Leach’s initials. The team unveiled the helmets before they took on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Leach famously loved pirates so much that some people called him “The Pirate.” He often used pirate symbols as motivational tools for his teams. His autobiography, which was published in 2011, is called “Swing Your Sword.”

Mississippi State rival Ole Miss also had a pirate-themed tribute for Leach in their bowl game last week.

Leach died last month due to complications related to a heart condition. He was 61. The Bulldogs should have plenty of motivation to honor him with a win on Monday.