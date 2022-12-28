Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game

Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game.

Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented with Leach’s favored pirate symbol.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has made no secret of his admiration for Leach, so the decision to add a small tribute is not a huge surprise despite the schools’ rivalry.

Leach died roughly two weeks ago due to complications related to a heart condition. The longtime coach has received plenty of tributes from others during bowl games as well.