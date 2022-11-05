Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis files for 2 amazing trademarks

Missouri’s kicker has filed for a couple of awesome trademarks.

Harrison Mevis filed applications on October 27 for the phrases “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.”

The filings seek to protect @kickerhmevis6's nicknames for a brand of clothing.

Those are both nicknames for Mevis, who was a preseason All-American kicker.

Mevis is a junior and definitely on the larger side for a kicker, which explains the “thiccer kicker” nickname. He also makes a high percentage of his kicks, which is why he got the nickname “money Mevis.”

Mevis has made 10 field goals of over 50 yards during his career. He is 15/20 on field goals this season, but some of his misses were big ones, like one against Auburn.

Mevis filed his application to put those phrases on clothing items. He is already taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness rules to sell/market clothing with those phrases. If he were to receive trademark protection, he could stop anyone else from using those phrases. He would also have the ability to license the rights to use those phrases.