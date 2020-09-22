Report: Mountain West hopeful of playing shortened fall season in 2020

The Mountain West could be the latest conference set to play college football this fall after initially canceling the season.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Mountain West presidents could vote as soon as Thursday on playing a season, and the plan is to begin an eight-game schedule in late October.

Source: Mountain West presidents have a meeting confirmed for Thursday night to discuss the return of football. There’s a potential vote that night as well. But not one scheduled. MWC hopes to come back Oct 24 and play 8-game schedule. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 22, 2020

The Mountain West was the second FBS conference to call off the fall season when they made their decision in August. Now they could be among the first to follow the Big Ten’s lead and play after all.

Boise State is the conference’s most notable football member. It’s not likely they’d compete for a College Football Playoff spot, but that ultimately isn’t the point.