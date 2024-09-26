 Skip to main content
Mountain West makes major statement about its future

September 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Mountain West Conference logo

The Mountain West Conference appears to have staved off a full-on exodus with a new agreement among its seven member schools.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the six remaining full members of the Mountain West, along with football-only member Hawaii, announced their commitment to the conference amid continued rumored interest from the Pac-12. The six schools — Air Force, Nevada, UNLV, New Mexico, San Jose State, and Wyoming — said they were offering a “demonstration of shared commitment and unity” by signing a memorandum committing themselves to remaining in the league going forward.

In a separate statement, the Mountain West said it would be executing a new media rights grant starting in 2026, with new shares allotted to each of the member schools.

Concerns for the future of the Mountain West had grown in recent weeks after a new wave of Pac-12 expansion resulted in four members defecting. A fifth, Utah State, decided to follow on Monday, sparking worries of a new wave of defections. This agreement should eliminate that risk.

The Mountain West will still need an eighth member for this to be all that meaningful. Having seven locked in, at least for the moment, should at least stabilize the situation.

