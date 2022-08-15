Myles Brennan makes surprising decision about college football career

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan made a hugely surprising decision Monday regarding his college football future.

Brennan is ending his college football career, the school announced in a statement. A previous report from Kristian Garic of WWL had indicated that Brennan had made the decision after being informed he would not be the Tigers’ starting quarterback this fall.

#LSU confirms that QB Myles Brennan is stepping away from football. pic.twitter.com/ZXLYKGEE2O — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 15, 2022

Brennan was LSU’s starting quarterback in 2020 and passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, but an early-season injury essentially cost him the role. He had the chance to win it back in 2021, but that effort was foiled by a broken arm. He had initially planned to transfer out of LSU for the 2022 season, but changed his stance when fellow quarterback Max Johnson decided to transfer as well.

Brennan’s departure essentially leaves LSU with a two-man quarterback battle between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. True freshman Walker Howard is also in the picture, but is not widely seen as a serious candidate to start right away.