Video: Nate Snyder makes unreal 53-yard field goal to win game for Louisiana

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns continued a storybook start to the 2020 season in remarkable manner on Sunday.

With two seconds left and Louisiana down a point, the team had no choice but to give kicker Nate Snyder the chance to win the game from 53 yards out. Snyder missed three of his four field goal tries last week, and had failed to convert a 35-yard try earlier in the game.

None of that mattered here. Snyder hit from 53, and the team went nuts.

Nate Snyder, cold blooded pic.twitter.com/AuUUbMCqck — Barstool Sun Belt (@barstoolsunbelt) September 26, 2020

Snyder made the most of his big moment as well.

Quality celebration from kicker Nate Snyder after the 53 yard game-winner. pic.twitter.com/s6Zozhuo68 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 26, 2020

It’s been an emotional couple months for the football team. Assistant coach D.J. Looney died suddenly at the beginning of August. Head coach Billy Napier paid tribute to him after an upset win over Iowa State two weeks ago. That was followed by a dramatic overtime win against Georgia State. Now 3-0, the Ragin’ Cajuns seem to have a penchant for drama.