Ex-Nebraska OL Cole Pensick dies in car crash at 32

Former Nebraska starting center Cole Pensick died in a car accident in Missouri on Saturday at the age of 32.

The Polk County Sherriff’s Office told TMZ that they responded to a call at 6:42 AM about a pickup truck that was off the road. Pensick was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to TMZ Sports. His vehicle went off the road and crashed in between trees.

Police say Pensick was dead when they arrived at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pensick was an all-state football player at Lincoln Northeast High School. He also wrestled and competed in the shot put.

At Nebraska, Pensick played in all 14 games as a junior, starting two games at center. He played in 13 games as a senior, making 12 starts. He started nine games at center and then moved over to guard due to injuries to the rest of the line.

Pensick was earned Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior. He made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in three semesters during his college career.