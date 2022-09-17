Report: Nebraska contacted Urban Meyer amid coaching search

Urban Meyer has been a very popular name in relation to the Nebraska coaching job. Apparently the Huskers have contacted the veteran coach.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported on Saturday that Nebraska has contacted Meyer. However, Dodd’s report indicated he was not sure whether Meyer was contacted as a consultant or candidate.

Meyer, 58, is the biggest and best name available. But the big question is whether he has the desire to coach again and win at a high level. His failed stint as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach likely took a lot out of him. His reputation took a big hit both on and off the field.

Does he have a desire to jump back into coaching and try to rebuild Nebraska? Or does he realize he’s more content serving as a broadcaster for FOX? And if he’s merely serving as a consultant to give his advice, hopefully he has a better pick in mind than what he gave to Colorado State.