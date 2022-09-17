Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job.

FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.

Those certainly came across loud and clear on television, and there was no question that Meyer knew what the crowd was saying. He did not directly respond, though he did seem fairly amused by the scene.

The Cornhuskers are looking for a replacement for Scott Frost, who was fired on Sunday after a shocking home loss to Georgia Southern.

There are a lot of reasons Meyer would actually be a good fit for the Nebraska job. On the other hand, there is no clear indication that he would be interested in the position, though it is not as if he has ruled it out, either.