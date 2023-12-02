New Indiana football coach wastes no time calling out rival schools

Curt Cignetti was announced as Indiana’s next head football coach on Friday night during a basketball game between the Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins, and he wasted absolutely no time making waves.

While standing at midcourt of Assembly Hall, Cignetti grabbed the microphone, addressed the crowd and took immediate aim at some of Indiana’s rival schools.

“Purdue sucks… so does Michigan and Ohio State” new Indiana Football Coach Curt Cignetti is making ENEMIES already pic.twitter.com/WspBuG80pB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2023

“Hey look, I’m super fired up about this opportunity,” Cignetti said. “I’ve never taken a back seat to anybody and don’t plan on starting now. Purdue sucks … but so does Michigan and Ohio State. Go IU!”

The comments drew a rousing ovation from those in the stands. In fact, they were so loud that Cignetti’s “Go IU” was almost completely drown out.

Cignetti’s comments to the Hoosiers faithful came on the heels of another bold declaration. He appeared on the Big Ten Network earlier in the day and guaranteed that Indiana would compete in the 2024 Big Ten Championship.

“I figured that I should make this trip up here since we’ll be playing in this game next year,” Cignetti said from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sportscaster Dave Revsine asked Cignetti if he was willing to go on record with that proclamation to which the new head coach replied, “I am on record!”

Indiana finished with a 3–9 record (1–8 in conference games) in 2023 and have posted winning records just twice (2019, 2020) since 2007. The type of turnaround Cignetti is predicting would be historic and while it seems unlikely, you’ve got to tip your cap to him. He’s confident and he already has those around campus buying in.