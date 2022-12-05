 Skip to main content
New report sparks incredible Ed Orgeron rumors

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ed Orgeron up close

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A new report has sparked some incredible rumors and speculation regarding Ed Orgeron.

On Sunday night, the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Andy Yamashita reported about UNLV’s search for a new head football coach.

UNLV is in the market for a new head coach after firing Marcus Arroyo, who was coming off a 5-7 season. Yamashita’s report says that Orgeron and Chris Petersen could be in the running for the job. Those candidates seem pretty unrealistic. The report names former Arizona coaches Mike Stoops and Kevin Sumlin as other candidates frequently mentioned in connection with the position.

A notable Twitter account took the report and twisted it to say that Coach O was a finalist for the UNLV job.

As you could imagine, people went nuts over the thought of Coach O in Vegas.

Coach O lost his position at LSU because he reportedly was partying a little too hard/lost focus after leading the Tigers to a 15-0 season and national championship in 2019. Could you imagine him being near all those casinos and clubs in Sin City? That would be a mess.

Not only would Orgeron seemingly be a problem waiting to happen in Las Vegas, but who says he would have the motivation to want to coach there again while he’s still being paid by LSU? Petersen was always extraordinarily picky. If he were ever to return to coaching, why would he choose UNLV? The report seems highly unrealistic.

Maybe Mike Stoops or Sumlin are more realistic options. Both coached at Arizona, which much like UNLV, is located in a desert. It’s difficult to play and recruit to those schools, which would make former Wildcats coaches seemingly well prepared for such a situation.

