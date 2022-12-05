New report sparks incredible Ed Orgeron rumors

A new report has sparked some incredible rumors and speculation regarding Ed Orgeron.

On Sunday night, the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Andy Yamashita reported about UNLV’s search for a new head football coach.

UNLV is in the market for a new head coach after firing Marcus Arroyo, who was coming off a 5-7 season. Yamashita’s report says that Orgeron and Chris Petersen could be in the running for the job. Those candidates seem pretty unrealistic. The report names former Arizona coaches Mike Stoops and Kevin Sumlin as other candidates frequently mentioned in connection with the position.

A notable Twitter account took the report and twisted it to say that Coach O was a finalist for the UNLV job.

Ed Orgeron is among the finalists for the UNLV job. Reporting via @ANYamashita pic.twitter.com/K1kHL3wmTl — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 5, 2022

As you could imagine, people went nuts over the thought of Coach O in Vegas.

Coach O in Vegas will be a dangerous thing https://t.co/5evbRdIf6r — Brian Miller (@bdmiller95) December 5, 2022

Coach O in Vegas would be an electric factory… https://t.co/h7h3crhmzp — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) December 5, 2022

Coach O in Vegas with a good chunk of that $16 million from LSU still sitting in the bank account? LET'S RIDE DADDY! https://t.co/r0cQnM8Ell — I was there. It was great. (@BringBackErk54) December 5, 2022

Coach O in Vegas… would could possibly go wrong? 😂 https://t.co/Nse7BfZmuT — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) December 5, 2022

Coach O lost his position at LSU because he reportedly was partying a little too hard/lost focus after leading the Tigers to a 15-0 season and national championship in 2019. Could you imagine him being near all those casinos and clubs in Sin City? That would be a mess.

Not only would Orgeron seemingly be a problem waiting to happen in Las Vegas, but who says he would have the motivation to want to coach there again while he’s still being paid by LSU? Petersen was always extraordinarily picky. If he were ever to return to coaching, why would he choose UNLV? The report seems highly unrealistic.

Maybe Mike Stoops or Sumlin are more realistic options. Both coached at Arizona, which much like UNLV, is located in a desert. It’s difficult to play and recruit to those schools, which would make former Wildcats coaches seemingly well prepared for such a situation.