Nick Saban shares the special treat he enjoys on his birthday

October 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Nick Saban, the GOAT of college football coaches, has a big milestone coming up. The Alabama coach turns 70 years old on Sunday.

Ahead of his birthday, Saban was asked Wednesday whether he has anything special for his birthday. The Bama coach said that he’s not looking for anything special for a present, because he can usually get whatever he wants.

However, Saban did say that he enjoys carrot cake on his birthday.

Some will question that dessert choice, but it’s a fine selection by Mr. Saban. You get those spices right and the frosting sweet, and carrot cake is splendid.

If you know what Saban likes to eat each morning for breakfast (here’s the answer), then his preference for carrot cake probably should not be too surprising.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

