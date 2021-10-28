Nick Saban shares the special treat he enjoys on his birthday

Nick Saban, the GOAT of college football coaches, has a big milestone coming up. The Alabama coach turns 70 years old on Sunday.

Ahead of his birthday, Saban was asked Wednesday whether he has anything special for his birthday. The Bama coach said that he’s not looking for anything special for a present, because he can usually get whatever he wants.

Nick Saban on what he wants for his 70th birthday present, “Nothing for me. I’m getting along fine. If there’s something out there I want, we usually just go get it. I can’t think of anything right now that I really want.” — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 27, 2021

However, Saban did say that he enjoys carrot cake on his birthday.

Saban said he likes carrot cake for his birthday. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 27, 2021

Some will question that dessert choice, but it’s a fine selection by Mr. Saban. You get those spices right and the frosting sweet, and carrot cake is splendid.

If you know what Saban likes to eat each morning for breakfast (here’s the answer), then his preference for carrot cake probably should not be too surprising.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports