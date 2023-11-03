Nick Saban explains what was wrong with his eye in recent interview

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was admittedly “baffled” by why he had a bloodshot eye during a recent interview. The explanation for it could not have been more appropriate.

Saban made an appearance Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show” with a visibly red right eye. It was so conspicuous that even McAfee pointed it out during their video call.

You're still under the squat rack Coach 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Yuqut25tLH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2023

Saban provided an update on his eye issue on his weekly radio show later that day. He humorously likened the issue to looking like he had been involved in a “gang fight” but his own gang didn’t show up.

The 72-year-old coach also added that he consulted with Alabama’s team doctor Thursday after practice. The doctor’s explanation? Too much yelling.

“[The doctor] said, ‘You know you can get this from yelling,’” Saban said, via Matt Stahl of AL.com. “…He said, ‘You got it from yelling, there’s nothing wrong with you, you just got it from yelling. You busted a blood vessel in your eye from yelling too much.’”

It is the least bit surprising to find out that Saban yells at his players in practice. Most football coaches do.

But perhaps the eye issue will make the Alabama coach think twice about chewing out one of his players next time around.