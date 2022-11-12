Nick Saban’s daughter had message for Alabama fans

There has been a lot of chatter this week about Alabama having a disappointing season, and Nick Saban’s daughter is here to set everyone straight.

Kristen Saban Setas posted a note on her Instagram story this week that seemed aimed at Bama fans.

“Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD.

“Read that again,” her message said, according to OutKick.

The message seems to pretty obviously be about her dad’s run at Alabama. Nick has dominated since taking over Alabama in 2007. They’ve won six national championships under him and have delivered double-digit win seasons every year since 2008.

Have Crimson Tide fans been spoiled by their success under Saban? Without a doubt.

Yes, Alabama has lost two games this season. That gives them their first back-to-back seasons of at least two losses since 2013-2014. Maybe that’s below Alabama’s expectations, but it’s still darn good. Alabama fans need to be grateful for what they have before it’s gone.