Nick Saban gets odds to be Democratic VP nominee

Nick Saban may have a desire to avoid politics, but he has been dragged into the subject whether he likes it or not.

Current Vice President Kamala Harris is the heavy favorite to become the Democratic presidential nominee for 2024 in place of President Joe Biden.

Whomever becomes the presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket will need a vice president. Though true politicians such as Josh Shapiro, Roy Cooper and Andy Beshear are among the serious candidates to be the VP pick, one sportsbook that is accepting wagers on the subject has gotten creative.

BetOnline.ag has listed Saban at 250-1 odds to become the Democratic VP nominee. Those are the same odds the oddsmaker gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Including Saban was probably done by the sportsbook for publicity purposes — which worked. Candidates like Shapiro, Cooper and Beshear all have odds of 5-1 or lower. Harris has 1-9 odds to become the Democratic presidential nominee, implying very strong odds in her favor. Only Gavin Newsom (15-1), Gretchen Whitmer (16-1) and Michelle Obama (16-1) have odds in the same ballpark.

Saban has some more time on his hands now that he is no longer the Alabama head football coach. But becoming the vice president of the United States is probably not on his list of desires during retirement.