Nick Saban weighs in on SEC possibly missing College Football Playoff

The SEC has been a staple of the College Football Playoff ever since its inception, but there is at least a chance that no spot will be guaranteed for them this year depending on the outcome of the SEC Championship. Alabama coach Nick Saban is already trying to combat that notion.

If the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in Saturday’s game, both teams will have one loss and jeopardize their chances of making the playoff. Michigan, Washington, and Florida State all have a chance to be unbeaten after championship weekend, making them very difficult to exclude.

Saban, however, thinks that whoever wins Saturday’s game deserves a playoff nod based on how tough the conference is.

Saban on CFP @PatMcAfeeShow "There should be some representation from the SEC regardless of who wins (SECCG). Absolutely. I think this is one of best leagues in the country. If you're a 1-loss team & you played through (SEC), I think you're one of the best 4 teams in the country" — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 30, 2023

“There should be some representation from the SEC regardless of who wins. Absolutely,” Saban said. “I think this is one of best leagues in the country. If you’re a one-loss team and you played through, I think you’re one of the best four teams in the country.”

Saban may be right, but an Alabama win would put the SEC in an uncomfortable situation. Under those circumstances, they might need other results to go their way to make a four-team field.

Having to campaign for CFP placement is not new for Saban. At least his argument this year will be a bit more sturdy than what he was left to cling to a year ago.