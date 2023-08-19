Nick Saban gives awesome update on Alabama quarterbacks

Nick Saban offered an absolutely awesome update on his quarterback situation on Saturday.

Saban has yet to announce who will be Alabama’s starting quarterback this fall. The Crimson Tide held a scrimmage Saturday, and Saban was asked about his quarterbacks. That’s when Saban gave a very intricate and detailed analysis of each of his QBs.

Just kidding.

“They all got to play. They all took snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren’t as good as they should have been. And they all got sacked,” Saban said.

Saban’s complete answer on QB play at today’s scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/8Stw2XvwRg — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) August 19, 2023

Wow, what a dynamite update from Saban.

The three players believed to be competing for Alabama’s starting quarterback job are Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner. Both Simpson and Milroe were quarterbacks with the Tide last season, serving as backups to Bryce Young. Buchner is a transfer from Notre Dame and has more experience than his competitors, though Buchner has only attempted 118 college passes.

Alabama opens up their season on Sept. 2 at home against Middle Tennessee State.