Steve Spurrier chooses sides in Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher conflict

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have controlled the college football headlines over the past week after Saban accused Texas A&M of buying many of their new top recruits.

Fisher called Saban a narcissist in his response and said that he wants nothing to do with the Alabama coach moving forward.

On Friday, another big-time coach gave his opinion on the feud.

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier told Mike Griffith of DawgNation that he doesn’t think Saban’s comments were wrong.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban,” Spurrier said. “Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now.”

Based on his comments, it looks like Spurrier is siding with Saban in this case. The two coaches do have a relationship. In early May, Spurrier received the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award, which was created to honor coaches who had a long-lasting impact on the game.

Spurrier went 122-27 in 12 years as the Gators’ head coach, and 86-49 in 11 years with the Gamecocks.

Luckily for college football fans, Saban and Fisher will get to settle the score on October 8 when the two teams play in Tuscaloosa.