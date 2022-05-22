 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 21, 2022

Steve Spurrier chooses sides in Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher conflict

May 21, 2022
by Alex Evans
Steve Spurrier smiling

Jan 2, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators former head coach Steve Spurrier is honored prior to the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Indiana Hoosiers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have controlled the college football headlines over the past week after Saban accused Texas A&M of buying many of their new top recruits.

Fisher called Saban a narcissist in his response and said that he wants nothing to do with the Alabama coach moving forward.

On Friday, another big-time coach gave his opinion on the feud.

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier told Mike Griffith of DawgNation that he doesn’t think Saban’s comments were wrong.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban,” Spurrier said. “Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now.”

Based on his comments, it looks like Spurrier is siding with Saban in this case. The two coaches do have a relationship. In early May, Spurrier received the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award, which was created to honor coaches who had a long-lasting impact on the game.

Spurrier went 122-27 in 12 years as the Gators’ head coach, and 86-49 in 11 years with the Gamecocks.

Luckily for college football fans, Saban and Fisher will get to settle the score on October 8 when the two teams play in Tuscaloosa.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus