Nick Starkel has funny response after harsh SEC ranking

Nick Starkel had a funny response on Twitter after receiving some criticism in the form of a harsh Instagram post.

An Instagram account called “Student Section” posted their list of the worst quarterback per SEC West school since 2010. They included some names like Blake Barnett from Alabama and KJ Costello at Mississippi State. But the real embarrassing part involved Starkel.

Starkel was named the account’s worst quarterback for two different schools! Starkel played at Texas A&M, then Arkansas, and now for San Jose State. He was their worst quarterback for both A&M and Arkansas.

Starkel posted the screenshots on Twitter and joked that at least it was another award. He even asked if he would receive a helmet sticker for the honor.

They did me so dirty… Guess it’s another award? Do I at least get a helmet sticker for this accomplishment? pic.twitter.com/rOwbK8PwI3 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) July 18, 2021

There are no helmet stickers for this, Nick. But at least he is enjoying a revival at San Jose State. Starkel passed for 2,174 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions for the Spartans last season. That’s much better than the 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions he had at Arkansas in 2019.