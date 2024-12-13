North Carolina AD did not favor Bill Belichick hire?

North Carolina pulled off one of the biggest hires of the year by bringing Bill Belichick in as their new head coach, but a new report suggests he was far from a unanimous choice.

North Carolina’s coaching search was “fractured” and Belichick was not the top choice of athletic director Bubba Cunningham, according to John Talty of CBS Sports. The Belichick hire was reportedly driven by the school’s Board of Trustees, partly because of the belief that the team’s fanbase would be invigorated by it.

Cunningham preferred a more traditional search that initially eyed candidates like Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, and he believed the Belichick interest would blow over. Once the likes of Campbell decided to remain in their current jobs, Cunningham’s preferences quickly became overwhelmed by the public talk about Belichick. The public rumors about Belichick also made other candidates more reluctant to fully commit to pursuing the North Carolina job.

“(It) had leaked to so many people that they were like, ‘F—, we’ll look like a bunch of idiots if we don’t do this,” a source told CBS Sports.

Notably, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported Wednesday that former Notre Dame QB and current Browns assistant Tommy Rees likely would have been the favorite for the job had Belichick not been hired. That choice would fit with Cunningham’s reported pursuit of a younger coach.

North Carolina denied in a statement that there were dueling searches, stating multiple interviews were conducted and the best choice was made for the school.

North Carolina’s split in opinion largely mirrors that of the public. Belichick is unquestionably an outstanding coach, but many question whether he is going to be able to build a program, and at 72, he is not a long-term solution.

Whatever reluctance Cunningham may have had about the hire, he enthusiastically welcomed Belichick on Thursday. Whether he wanted it or not, he is fully committed now.