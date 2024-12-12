UNC AD welcomed Bill Belichick with wild wardrobe choice

University of North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham went all out to welcome Bill Belichick.

UNC held a press conference on Thursday to formally introduce Belichick as the school’s new head football coach. As Belichick took the stage alongside Cunningham and North Carolina chancellor Lee H. Roberts, Cunningham stopped for a brief moment to make a wardrobe change.

The AD put on a suit jacket that had the sleeves cut off of it:

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham brought out the sleeveless suit in honor of Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/t8GM2w3BOm — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2024

Belichick, of course, is known for wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off on the sideline when he coaches. It is part of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s trademark look. We can probably expect to see it again while he coaches the Tar Heels, albeit with a different shade of blue.

The sports world was left stunned on Wednesday when Belichick agreed to a three-year deal with UNC. Some have wondered if the coach’s stay in Chapel Hill will be a brief one, and Belichick addressed that during his press conference.