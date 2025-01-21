Did Notre Dame DB send big warning before Ohio State touchdown?

Notre Dame defensive back Christian Gray appeared to make a big mistake on Ohio State’s first touchdown of the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Ohio State had the ball at the Notre Dame 8-yard line early in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., down 7-0 to the Fighting Irish. Jeremiah Smith lined up to the right, and Gray started jumping up and down while pointing at Smith.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit thought Gray was trying to signal that he wanted help. But as Will Howard faked a run to his left, Gray ran to the opposite side of the field, leaving Smith wide open for an easy touchdown.

JEREMIAH SMITH CONTINUES HIS STELLAR FRESHMAN SEASON 🔥 Ohio State responds with a touchdown of its own 😤 pic.twitter.com/FOEr4rNIF9 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2025

What was Gray pointing at? Was he trying to signal that he needed help? Was he warning his team that he thought a reverse was coming? The way he ran to the opposite side of the field made it seem like he thought a reverse was coming. Or maybe Gray thought a false start should have been called on Smith.

Regardless, nobody was around on the play, and Smith walked in for an easy TD that tied the game.