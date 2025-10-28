Larry Brown Sports

Odds released for where Brian Kelly will coach next

Brian Kelly in an LSU shirt
Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly prepares for the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly was fired by LSU on Sunday, but he could be back in coaching before long. In fact, the oddsmakers are predicting he will have another coaching job soon.

BetOnline.ag has released odds for what Kelly’s next job will be. They listed many schools, including ones that don’t have a head coach vacancy at the time this was published, but where another coach is on the hot seat.

As of now, Kelly is favored to remain in the SEC and end up with the Arkansas job. They have Kelly as a 3/1 favorite to get the Razorbacks job. UCLA, Virginia Tech and Stanford are next up on the list.

Arkansas 3/1
UCLA 4/1
Virginia Tech 5/1
Stanford 7/1
Oklahoma State 8/1
UNLV 10/1
Ole Miss 12/1
Tulane 12/1
Penn State 14/1
Florida State 16/1
Wisconsin 18/1

Though Kelly’s odds favor him going to Arkansas, he is lower on the list of Arkansas candidates, behind a few other coaches, like Rhett Lashlee. He is also lower down their list for the odds on the next UCLA and Virginia Tech coaches. All of this suggests that it might take some time for Kelly to find a new gig, though he will likely have suitors.

Kelly, 64, has been a successful head coach at every stop in his career. He went 34-14 in four seasons at LSU, but that just wasn’t good enough for the Tigers, who decided to let him go. Whoever wants a consistent winner will hire him.

