Ohio LB Shay Taylor ejected for cheap shot that ignited Cure Bowl fight

Ohio linebacker Shay Taylor was ejected from the Cure Bowl on Friday after he appeared to kick an opposing player and ignite a brawl.

Ohio was leading Jacksonville State 20-7 late in the first half at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Taylor tossed Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick to the ground as Barrick was trying to block Taylor on a running play. As Taylor was getting to his feet, he grabbed Barrick by the jersey and appeared to kick the tight end while stepping over him.

Taylor then began jawing back and forth with Jacksonville State players as flags rained down. When the dust finally settled, Taylor was ejected for stepping on an opponent:

Tempers flared after this play between Jacksonville State and Ohio. Ohio LB Shay Taylor was ejected for stepping on another player. pic.twitter.com/SFbG1dIdBL — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2024

Three Jacksonville State players were also called for unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, but none of them were ejected from the game.

Taylor, a junior, has been an impact player for the Bobcats this year. He entered Friday with 69 total tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception. His 2024 season ended sooner than he expected.