Ohio State lands commitment from twin OL brothers

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team picked up a couple of big commitments on Monday.

Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, twin brothers from Lakewood, Ohio, announced their commitment to the Buckeyes.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Devontae Armstrong has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’6 292 OT from Lakewood, OH chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, UGA, & Penn State. He joins his twin brother, Deontae, in Ohio State’s Top 5 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings🌰 https://t.co/FT2wIDo9vS pic.twitter.com/iLFUyMO23r — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2023

This brings all new meaning to a two-for-one special. You recruit the brothers as a package deal and end up with two offensive linemen when they commit to you.

The Armstrong twins are rated as four-star recruits and chose Ohio State over Michigan, Georgia and Penn State, among other schools.

Deontae is a little taller at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, while Devontae is slightly heavier at 6-foot-6 and 292 pounds.

The brothers called committing to Ohio State a “surreal experience” and said it was nice to get a “huge weight” off their shoulders.

The brothers are members of the class of 2024, meaning they will play their senior seasons in the fall of 2023 and step onto Ohio State’s campus as freshmen in the fall of 2024.

If they turn out to be anything like the Pouncey Twins on the field, Ohio State will be very lucky.

H/T Eleven Warriors