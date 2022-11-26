Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts on Twitter to Buckeyes’ big loss

LeBron James is a big Ohio State fan despite not attending college. But even he couldn’t hide the truth about Saturday’s rivalry game with Michigan.

James tweeted a few times about the game and was excited about a Buckeyes touchdown early. But by the end of the game, he acknowledged what had happened.

Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022

“Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!” James wrote.

He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half, and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions.

It started close but ended up an a– kicking.

Funny enough, that’s exactly how things used to go under Urban Meyer, but with the result swinging the opposite direction.