Ohio State star reacts to the big Chip Kelly news

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith is heartbroken over the Chip Kelly news.

Kelly was 1-and-done at Ohio State and going out on top after helping the Buckeyes win the national championship this season. He is leaving to take the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator position.

Kelly helped Ohio State average 35.7 points per game, which ranked 14th of 134 last season. Smith had 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those were monster numbers for a freshman player, so it’s no surprise he’s disappointed to see Kelly leave.

Smith reacted on X to the news by writing “nooooo” and adding a broken heart emoji.

Kelly did a masterful job trying to get the ball in the hands of one of his best players. He designed plays to give Smith excellent matchups or touches, which helps explain the star receiver’s reaction.

This will be Kelly’s return to the NFL and third NFL job he’s held overall. He has spent most of his career in college but coached the Eagles from 2013-2015 and the 49ers in 2016.

Whoever replaces Kelly at Ohio State will have a great player to work with in Smith. Smith stood out among a crowd of talented players.