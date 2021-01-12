Here are the players Ohio State will be missing in title game against Alabama

Ohio State will not have all of their starters available for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Buckeyes kicker Blake Haubeil, nose tackle Tommy Togiai, and defensive end Tyreke Smith will all miss the game. All three of those players are starters.

The Buckeyes will also be without Miyan Williams, Ty Hamilton and Dawand Jones. Another kicker, Dominic DiMaccio, will also miss the game.

Here is the full list of players who will not be available for Ohio State against Alabama:

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

K Dominic DiMaccio

DT Ty Hamilton

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

OT Dawand Jones

LB Cade Kacherski

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Tommy Togiai

SAF Kourt Williams

RB Miyan Williams

Ohio State entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed but defeated Clemson in their semifinal game. They were motivated by a slight from Dabo Swinney. If they were looking for some more motivation, they could get it here.