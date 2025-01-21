Ohio State players gave Ryan Day an all-time Gatorade bath

An all-time coaching performance Monday from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day deserved nothing less than an all-time Gatorade bath as a reward.

Ohio State survived a late comeback attempt from Notre Dame to win the national championship game 34-23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Day’s offense was humming early as the Buckeyes scored a touchdown on each of its first four drives to take a commanding 28-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Notre Dame made things interesting with a second-half push that brought the Irish within one score in the closing minutes. But Ohio State’s strong final drive capped off by a field goal sealed the victory for Day’s Buckeyes.

Once the win was secured, Day did his best to stay dry as he ran down the sideline and threw away his headset.

And here's Ryan Day yeeting his headset pic.twitter.com/6mO1pitmxd — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 21, 2025

However, Day’s resistance only made things worse as several Ohio State players made sure to keep him still for one of the cleanest Gatorade baths you’ll ever see.

Perhaps Day understood that resisting even further would have ultimately been futile. Jim Harbaugh pulled a slick move to avoid a Gatorade bath when Michigan won last season, only to be blindsided by his players moments later.

Despite getting drenched by gallons of slime-colored fluid, Day somehow still kept his soaked cap on throughout the Ohio State celebration.

Ryan Day isn’t taking off that Gatorade soaked lucky hat. pic.twitter.com/hxUPmIDXrD — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) January 21, 2025

Day has had his fair share of lows over the past few seasons. The Ohio State coach has faced a ton of criticism, particularly over his team’s four consecutive losses against rival Michigan. Even one of Day’s former Buckeyes players was calling for a new coach.

But all the negativity surrounding Day likely got washed away with the Gatorade.