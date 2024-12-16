Paul Finebaum offers harsh take on Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Ryan Day has an outstanding record since he took over at Ohio State in 2019, but longtime analyst Paul Finebaum believes Day should be coaching for his job in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

During Monday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum said Ohio State should fire Day if the Buckeyes lose to Tennessee on Saturday night.

“I know that’s a big statement to make, considering his record, but he has fared so poorly in the big game,” Finebaum said, via Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. “We know what’s happened against Michigan. He lost the national semifinals a couple years ago to Georgia after holding a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. He lost by 28 in the national championship game (against Alabama in 2021).”

Ohio State lost its fourth straight game to Michigan this season. The game was in Columbus and the Buckeyes were a three-touchdown favorite, but they were still unable to exact revenge against their rival. The loss cost Ohio State a first-round playoff bye and led to increased criticism against Day, some of which came from a former Buckeyes player.

If Ohio State were now to lose to Tennessee at home, Finebaum believes the fans in Columbus might force a coaching change.

“I think the crowd on Saturday night would be so ugly that the university might come to a mutual decision with him,” Finebaum said. “Maybe it’s time to figure out a way for you to get out of town.”

Day is 66-10 as the head coach at Ohio State. Many people feel he is a product of Urban Meyer and has fallen short of expectations despite being set up for success by his predecessor.

If Ohio State were to lose on Saturday night, a coaching change would not exactly be a shock. One reporter even recently named three potential replacements for Day should the Buckeyes decide to move on.