Oklahoma AD addresses Art Briles’ presence on field after win

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione addressed controversy after former Baylor coach Art Briles appeared on the field after their win over SMU on Saturday.

Briles was on the field with other family and friends after Oklahoma’s win. The former Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but Castiglione made it clear that that was not approved by the school and would not be permitted going forward.

“I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight,” Castiglione said, via Chris Vannini of The Athletic. “It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”

Lebby worked under Briles at Baylor, and defended himself by pointing out that Briles is his father-in-law, but that clearly does not fly with Castiglione.

Briles was fired by Baylor in 2016 amid allegations that he covered up sexual assaults committed by football players. He has not worked in college football since, and one school’s attempt to hire him as offensive coordinator ended with his resignation due to public backlash.