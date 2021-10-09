Watch: Oklahoma beats Texas on improbable touchdown with 3 seconds left

The 2021 edition of the Red River Shootout was one to remember on Saturday.

Texas jumped out to an early lead on Oklahoma, going up 14-0 before you knew it. The Longhorns led 28-7 in the first quarter and 38-20 at halftime. Oklahoma even benched quarterback Spencer Rattler in the first half.

But the story didn’t end there.

The Sooners started coming back in the second half and took a 48-41 lead late. Texas scored with just over a minute left to tie the game. At that point, the game going to overtime seemed likely. But Oklahoma said not so fast.

They tried to move the ball with just over a minute left and were successful getting it into Texas territory. Then with 10 seconds left in the game, Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap, faked to the right, then ran left for a 33-yard touchdown to win the game.

Kennedy Brooks with the touchdown run for Oklahomapic.twitter.com/eZFc7aPLeR — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 9, 2021

What a game and what a comeback!

The game was a thriller … unless you are a Texas fan, in which case, sorry.

Brooks finished with 25 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner.