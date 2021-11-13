 Skip to main content
Saturday, November 13, 2021

Oklahoma captain Caleb Kelly shares sad injury update

November 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Caleb Kelly in a cowboy hat

Oklahoma team captain Caleb Kelly shared a sad update after the Sooners lost 27-14 to Baylor on Saturday.

Kelly left the game following a punt in the third quarter. The sixth-year senior seemed to have a knee injury.

After the game, Kelly announced via Twitter that he had suffered a season-ending injury.

Kelly has been beset by injuries throughout his Sooners career. He missed time in 2019 due to a torn ACL and all of last season due to a separate ACL tear. He still returned this season and was named a team captain.

Kelly entered Oklahoma as a five-star recruit and exits with 176 career tackles and thousands of fans supporting him.

