Oklahoma captain Caleb Kelly shares sad injury update

Oklahoma team captain Caleb Kelly shared a sad update after the Sooners lost 27-14 to Baylor on Saturday.

Kelly left the game following a punt in the third quarter. The sixth-year senior seemed to have a knee injury.

After the game, Kelly announced via Twitter that he had suffered a season-ending injury.

Well looks like I’ve played my last game in the Crimson & Cream. I love you Sooner Nation! I gave everything I had and went out on the field. You all turned a California kid into an Oklahoma man. We’ve made a lot of memories that I’ll cherish forever! #BoomerSooner 🤍 CK out✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8pkOeZrkv — Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 13, 2021

Kelly has been beset by injuries throughout his Sooners career. He missed time in 2019 due to a torn ACL and all of last season due to a separate ACL tear. He still returned this season and was named a team captain.

Kelly entered Oklahoma as a five-star recruit and exits with 176 career tackles and thousands of fans supporting him.