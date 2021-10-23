Video: Oklahoma-Kansas game briefly halted due to power outage

Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas was halted due to a brief power outage in Lawrence.

With just over ten minutes to go in the first quarter, Kansas Memorial Stadium lost power. All the scoreboards went down, prompting an official timeout. The succinctly stated reason was that “everything is off.”

The Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber, covering the game from the press box, said everything except the stadium lights went down.

Just lost power here in Lawrence except for the stadium lights. Scoreboard, pressbox power, etc. — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 23, 2021

The delay was a brief one, lasting less than ten minutes. Kansas wound up scoring a touchdown on the drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Power outages can be a fact of life during games, and are uncommon but not unprecedented. It’s kind of an awkward look for Kansas, but there were no real problems as a result, so they can more or less laugh it off.