Oklahoma’s big rivalry game set to end in 2025

Another classic football rivalry is biting the dust.

The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to an end in 2025 when the Sooners join the SEC, The Action Network reported on Tuesday.

Oklahoma’s athletic director put the blame on the Cowboys, saying Oklahoma State “has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football.”

Oklahoma State’s athletic director essentially admitted they were unable to play the game because their non-conference schedule is already full.

Schools generally have non-conference games scheduled years in advance. The two Oklahoma schools haven’t had to worry about scheduling the game because they both play in the Big 12, making it a conference game. But the Sooners are moving to the SEC, and will be leaving the rivalry game behind.

The Bedlam game has been played in football since 1904. The Sooners lead the football series 90–19–7.