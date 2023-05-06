Ole Miss kicks former 5-star recruit off team

Ole Miss announced some news on Saturday regarding their football team.

The Rebels issued a press release stating that wide receiver Chris Marshall has been kicked off the team.

“Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans,” the statement said.

Wow. #OleMiss head coach Lane Kiffin has dismissed high-profile Texas A&M transfer Chris Marshall. Official statement: “Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans.” — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) May 6, 2023

Marshall transferred from Texas A&M to Ole Miss in late December.

Marshall was a major recruit. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Marshall was a five-star prospect and the No. 3 WR in the 2022 signing class, according to 247 Sports.

Marshall had 11 catches for 108 yards in six games with the Aggies last season. He was among a few Aggies players suspended in October over a locker room incident.

Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard over the offseason, as has been typical for him. The addition of Marshall apparently did not work out for the team.

