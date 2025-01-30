Ole Miss football player arrested on indecent exposure charge

An Ole Miss football player was arrested on Thursday in connection with an alleged incident that took place at the Gator Bowl earlier this month.

Ole Miss senior linebacker Khari Coleman was arrested on Thursday in Oxford, Miss., according to a statement from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The arrest stems from an alleged incident that took place on Jan. 2, 2025, at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Police investigated a complaint about “a male subject exposing himself to female housekeeping employees.” The investigation determined that there were two separate incidents involving Coleman on Jan. 2. Coleman was charged with two felony counts of exposure of sexual organs.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Coleman was also arrested in 2023 for an indecent exposure incident involving five victims in Mississippi.

𝐒𝐉𝐒𝐎 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐘 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄 Today, January 30, 2025, SJSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives arrested Khari Coleman (23) of Oxford, Mississippi on (2)… pic.twitter.com/Jit5aZevpd — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) January 30, 2025

Ole Miss was in the Jacksonville area at the time for the Gator Bowl, which is held annually at EverBank Stadium. The Rebels beat Duke 52-20 in the game.

Coleman just finished his third season at Ole Miss after transferring from TCU in 2022. He started in the Gator Bowl after linebacker TJ Dottery opted out. Coleman had five total tackles in the game and finished with 45 total tackles on the season.