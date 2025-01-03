Ole Miss WR Juice Wells trolls Shane Beamer with touchdown celebration

Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells trolled Shane Beamer pretty hard with a touchdown celebration he did at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday night.

Wells scored the first points of the game between his Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils. He caught a slant over the middle and then raced to the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown that put his team up 7-0 early.

As he got close to the end zone, Wells put up the peace sign to taunt the defense. But that wasn’t all.

Wells had a teammate hold him back as he pointed.

That gesture from Wells should look familiar to anyone who watched the Citrus Bowl between South Carolina and Illinois. That was the exact way South Carolina coach Beamer looked when he was mad at Bret Bielema in the game.

Why would Wells mock Beamer? Wells played for South Carolina in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Ole Miss. Beamer revealed this season that one receiver left their program because he did not have confidence in their quarterback. It’s assumed he was talking about Wells, which may be why there is something personal going on between them.

That was Wells’ only catch of the game and gave him 6 touchdowns for the season.