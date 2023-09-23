Oregon mascot has wardrobe malfunction while taunting Deion Sanders

The Oregon Ducks staged a pretty funny routine to mock Deion Sanders at the start of Saturday’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes, but things did not quite go according to plan.

As part of the routine, Oregon’s mascot stepped out of the tunnel while wearing a pair of sunglasses and a cowboy hat, mimicking Sanders’ signature style. The mascot stepped up to a prop clock with “Prime” written on the side, signifying Sanders’ “Prime Time” nickname, and began swinging at it with a baseball bat. The mascot was so aggressive that the head of the costume fell off, forcing him to retreat to the tunnel.

OH MY GOD THE DUCK LOST HIS HEAD pic.twitter.com/gLzhfST6FL — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2023

This was all in fun and very different from what Colorado’s last opponent had to say. It certainly demonstrates just how big a deal Colorado has already become under Sanders.

Oregon might have been a little more fired up because of one pregame move the Buffaloes pulled.