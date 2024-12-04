Oregon flips big 5-star prospect from Ohio State

The early signing period for college football began on Wednesday, and Oregon was able to flip some big-name prospects from other top programs.

Na’eem Offord, a 5-star defensive back and one of the top overall players in the Class of 2025, has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord bluffed for a moment with an Auburn hat before announcing that he will join the Ducks.

BREAKING: The moment 5 CB Na'eem Offord flipped his commitment officially from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord with the toss of the Auburn hat too. 247Sports Signing Day Show https://t.co/71pux3IPss pic.twitter.com/Ty0rXQ9esV — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2024

Offord is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 11 overall player in the nation for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He now becomes Oregon’s second-highest-rated prospect for 2025 behind wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Offord was not the only big flip of the day for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Oregon also received a commitment from top-10 quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaii native flipped his commitment from Cal.

BREAKING: On300 Five-Star QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has Flipped from Cal to Oregon! The 6’3 225 QB from Ewa Beach, HI had been Committed to the Golden Bears since July “All Glory to My Lord and Savior Jesus!”https://t.co/5otCIoxi8q pic.twitter.com/9Gr6CTxxf8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2024

Oregon has had an outstanding first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks are preparing to face No. 4 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game as the only undefeated team in the nation.

There have been some rumblings about Lanning moving to the NFL, but the coach’s big recruiting class is a strong indicator that he does not plan to leave Eugene anytime soon.