Oregon flips big 5-star prospect from Ohio State

December 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Dan Lanning in a headset

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The early signing period for college football began on Wednesday, and Oregon was able to flip some big-name prospects from other top programs.

Na’eem Offord, a 5-star defensive back and one of the top overall players in the Class of 2025, has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon. Offord bluffed for a moment with an Auburn hat before announcing that he will join the Ducks.

Offord is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 11 overall player in the nation for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He now becomes Oregon’s second-highest-rated prospect for 2025 behind wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Offord was not the only big flip of the day for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Oregon also received a commitment from top-10 quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Hawaii native flipped his commitment from Cal.

Oregon has had an outstanding first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks are preparing to face No. 4 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game as the only undefeated team in the nation.

There have been some rumblings about Lanning moving to the NFL, but the coach’s big recruiting class is a strong indicator that he does not plan to leave Eugene anytime soon.

