Oregon set for Pac-12 title game if Washington cannot play?

December 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

It’s not as big a point of discussion as what happened with the Big Ten, but the Pac-12 is sorting through plenty of issues when it comes to its championship game.

The USC Trojans are poised to represent the Pac-12 South in the conference championship provided they beat UCLA on Saturday. The Pac-12 North, however, is in serious question. The Washington Huskies, who lead the division at 3-1, were slated to play Oregon in what essentially would have decided the division winner. The Huskies were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, however, and the game was canceled and declared a no contest. That means Washington wins the division.

However, there are legitimate questions as to whether the Huskies can recover in time to play the Pac-12 title game. According to Dave Mahler of 950 KJR in Seattle, Oregon would potentially be asked to take their place if Washington can’t play.

This will come as a frustration to the second place team in the Pac-12 South in particular. That may end up being an unbeaten Colorado, who played one fewer Pac-12 game than USC and didn’t get the chance to play the Trojans. They would argue they deserve the right to play for a conference title more than anyone from the North, but that’s not how it works.

As important as this is, it’s ultimately lower stakes than other conferences. The Pac-12 just doesn’t look playoff-bound no matter what.

