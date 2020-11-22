Pat Fitzgerald trolls Joey Galloway over Rece Davis remark

Northwestern came up with a big win on Saturday, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald took the opportunity to troll Joey Galloway afterwards.

The Wildcats beat Wisconsin 17-7 in one of the most impressive wins of the day. Northwestern improved to 5-0 and has not allowed any points in the second half of four of its five games.

During an interview with ESPN afterwards, Fitzgerald poked fun at Galloway by saying Northwestern’s performance wasn’t bad for a bunch of Rece Davises. Many of Northwestern’s players could be heard yelling “Rece Davis” as they ran off the field after the win.

Pat Fitzgerald refers to his team as the "Fighting Rece Davises" after the win over Wisconsin, in response to ESPN's Joey Galloway saying earlier in the week that Northwestern "has a bunch of Rece Davises running around." pic.twitter.com/P7CLfYHkdd — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) November 22, 2020

Fitzgerald wrote the same thing on Twitter too.

Not bad for a bunch of @ReceDavis’, eh @Joey_Galloway? — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) November 22, 2020

Galloway responded graciously, congratulating the coach on the win.

I appreciate you watching the show, Coach. Congrats on the win. https://t.co/3xRJg2JNTe — joey galloway (@Joey_Galloway) November 22, 2020

So what’s the story? Earlier in the week, Galloway, a former Ohio State star wide receiver, dismissed Northwestern’s playoff chances. He said they had a bunch of “Rece Davises” on their team.

On Saturday, Galloway said that calling them Rece Davises was a compliment because he is smart and athletic. Galloway tried to say he was complimenting Northwestern with the Davis remark.

Joey Galloway responds to Pat Fitzgerald's comments, Part II: "It was a compliment." pic.twitter.com/4Kv1n90OEN — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) November 22, 2020

If it was a compliment, that’s not at all how Northwestern took it. Instead, they used it as motivation to get a huge win.

Do the Wildcats have a shot at the playoff? They visit Michigan State and Minnesota before finishing the season at home against Illinois. An 8-0 season seems within reach.

Maybe Galloway will find more ways to insult Northwestern in order to bring out the best in them. And this certainly proves Fitzgerald hears his critics more than he lets on.

Photo: Brian Myers/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0