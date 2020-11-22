 Skip to main content
Pat Fitzgerald trolls Joey Galloway over Rece Davis remark

November 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern came up with a big win on Saturday, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald took the opportunity to troll Joey Galloway afterwards.

The Wildcats beat Wisconsin 17-7 in one of the most impressive wins of the day. Northwestern improved to 5-0 and has not allowed any points in the second half of four of its five games.

During an interview with ESPN afterwards, Fitzgerald poked fun at Galloway by saying Northwestern’s performance wasn’t bad for a bunch of Rece Davises. Many of Northwestern’s players could be heard yelling “Rece Davis” as they ran off the field after the win.

Fitzgerald wrote the same thing on Twitter too.

Galloway responded graciously, congratulating the coach on the win.

So what’s the story? Earlier in the week, Galloway, a former Ohio State star wide receiver, dismissed Northwestern’s playoff chances. He said they had a bunch of “Rece Davises” on their team.

On Saturday, Galloway said that calling them Rece Davises was a compliment because he is smart and athletic. Galloway tried to say he was complimenting Northwestern with the Davis remark.

If it was a compliment, that’s not at all how Northwestern took it. Instead, they used it as motivation to get a huge win.

Do the Wildcats have a shot at the playoff? They visit Michigan State and Minnesota before finishing the season at home against Illinois. An 8-0 season seems within reach.

Maybe Galloway will find more ways to insult Northwestern in order to bring out the best in them. And this certainly proves Fitzgerald hears his critics more than he lets on.

Photo: Brian Myers/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 3.0

