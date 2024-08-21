ESPN critic Paul Finebaum has harsh prediction about Alabama football

ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum is doubling down on his long-term prediction about the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In an appearance on “Get Up!” Wednesday, Finebaum said the Alabama dynasty is “over” now that coach Nick Saban has retired. He even went a step further than that, however: in his estimation, the dynasty was already over before Saban walked away.

“We’ve seen Georgia win twice and Michigan win once since Alabama last won a national championship. So, yes, I would declare the dynasty done,” Finebaum said, via Dan Morrison of On3. “It was done before Saban left. It’s really done now that [Kalen] DeBoer is there.”

Finebaum’s argument is essentially that Alabama has not won a title since 2020, and that Georgia is now the program the sport revolves around. It should be noted that this is a long-held opinion of Finebaum’s, and one he was voicing even while Saban was still coaching. It was a take that Lane Kiffin in particular took issue with.

Writing off DeBoer before he has even coached a game for the Crimson Tide is definitely something of a risk. He took Washington to the championship game last year, and has continued to recruit well. However, the pressure and expectations are different at Alabama, and he will have to cope with and brush aside comments like Finebaum’s.