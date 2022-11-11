Lane Kiffin explains why Alabama dynasty is not ending

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide have lost two regular season games, sparking questions about whether their dominant spell over college football is ending. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a former Alabama assistant, has been adamant that it isn’t.

Kiffin appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show” Friday and went into detail about why he is skeptical that this might be the end of Alabama’s dominant run. The Ole Miss coach pointed out that Alabama’s losses have been tight games with heroics on the final plays, and that the real concern for the Crimson Tide would be if they were losing by multiple scores.

“When you see programs coming down from the top, you don’t see them losing two, one-play games,” Kiffin said. “When you see teams losing by 14, 17 points, then you start to say, ‘OK, are they not the same anymore.'”

Alabama’s two losses this year both came on the road against top-15 teams. Both games were lost on the final play of the game. Tennessee won 52-49 on a field goal as time expired, while LSU’s 32-31 win came in overtime on a successful two-point conversion by the Tigers.

Kiffin has been consistently adamant that the Alabama dynasty is alive and well, and he makes some good points. On the other hand, Alabama had to squeak out tight wins against the likes of Texas A&M and Texas.

The Tide’s dynasty may not be over, but it is certainly facing bigger challenges than it has in the past.

