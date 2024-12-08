 Skip to main content
Penn State defender has puke-and-rally during Big Ten title game vs. Oregon

December 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Kobe King standing in defense

One Penn State player left it all out on the field Saturday … perhaps a little too much so.

No. 41 for the Nittany Lions had an unfortunate viral moment during the team’s Big Ten championship game against Oregon. In the first quarter, he was spotted vomiting on the field before a Ducks offensive snap.

Here is the video.

That is redshirt junior linebacker Kobe King. He has been a defensive leader for Penn State this season with 62 combined tackles (second on the team) and 3.0 sacks (tied for third). But since his reversal of fortune took place in the very first quarter, perhaps he was just experiencing some nerves there.

Penn State would give up a two-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Kenyon Sadiq on the ensuing play, so the biohazard didn’t deter Oregon at all. But at least King did not throw up on the actual football like we saw elsewhere in the sport this season.

