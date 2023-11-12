Photo of Blake Corum looking savage after game goes viral

A photo of Blake Corum looking savage after leading his Michigan Wolverines to a 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday went viral.

Corum rushed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries in the Wolverines’ win. He was the big star on offense on a day when the Wolverines pounded the ball on the ground.

The senior running back suffered a cut on his face during the win. He had blood streaming down from just above his nose that was visible during his postgame interview.

Blake Corum will need stitches, after his face was bleeding in Michigan’s win. His 145 rushing yards were the most by any player vs. Penn State… since Donovan Edwards last year (via FOX). pic.twitter.com/Y38Y8Zr0Ye — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 12, 2023

The photo that went viral was a close-up shot from just in front of Corum’s face.

Even SportsCenter picked up on the photo and shared it.

That photo just oozes toughness.

Corum isn’t quite on the pace he was last year when he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. But his 2 TDs on Saturday gave him 18 ffor the season to match his 2022 total. He now has 794 rushing yards this season too.