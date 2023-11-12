 Skip to main content
Photo of Blake Corum looking savage after game goes viral

November 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Blake Corum warming up

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum, a box of Sour Patch Kids in hand, warms up before action against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022. Photo Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

A photo of Blake Corum looking savage after leading his Michigan Wolverines to a 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday went viral.

Corum rushed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries in the Wolverines’ win. He was the big star on offense on a day when the Wolverines pounded the ball on the ground.

The senior running back suffered a cut on his face during the win. He had blood streaming down from just above his nose that was visible during his postgame interview.

The photo that went viral was a close-up shot from just in front of Corum’s face.

Even SportsCenter picked up on the photo and shared it.

That photo just oozes toughness.

Corum isn’t quite on the pace he was last year when he rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. But his 2 TDs on Saturday gave him 18 ffor the season to match his 2022 total. He now has 794 rushing yards this season too.

Blake Corum
