Urban Meyer explains why there is ‘no chance’ of spring football happening

Count Urban Meyer among those who think that postponing college football until spring may as well be the same thing as canceling the season.

The former Ohio State coach does not think spring college football is feasible. He believes it would be too much to ask students to potentially play two seasons in one calendar year, even if one or both of those seasons is abbreviated.

Urban Meyer on potential of spring football: "No chance. You can't ask student-athletes to play two seasons in one calendar year." — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 11, 2020

Meyer makes a good point. It’s asking a lot of athletes to play in spring and then presumably once again in the fall a few months later. In a typical year, the spring is when the players begin to regroup for a new season, not when they’re in the middle of playing one.

For now, conferences that are postponing seasons are saying they will assess the possibility of playing in spring. They may find what Meyer believes is the case.