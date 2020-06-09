QB recruit Miller Moss strengthens USC-to-Mater Dei pipeline

The Mater Dei High School to USC pathway for quarterbacks remains as strong as ever.

Four-star quarterback recruit Miller Moss is transferring from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Veteran Los Angeles Times high school reporter Eric Sondheimer shared the news on Twitter Monday.

Shocking news. Or not. USC commit Miller Moss is leaving Alemany for Mater Dei. Quarterback. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 8, 2020

What makes this so notable? Moss will be the third straight Mater Dei quarterback who has committed to USC. JT Daniels and Bryce Young preceded Moss at Mater Dei. Daniels started as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2018 and was their starter last year until suffering a season-ending knee injury in his first game. He lost the starting job to Kedon Slovis and has since transferred to Georgia. Interestingly, Young, who was originally committed to USC, backed out of his commitment and flipped to Alabama, where he will compete for the starting job as a freshman this fall. USC is hoping that Moss’ Trojans career will be longer than Daniels’ and Young’s.

Prior to Daniels, Young and Moss, Todd Marinovich, Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley were other USC quarterbacks who played high school ball at Mater Dei. Mater Dei is recognized as one of the strongest high school football programs in the country and in the mix to be ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps in their preseason national poll.