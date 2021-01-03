QB recruit Quinn Ewers sticking with Ohio State despite Steve Sarkisian hire

Quinn Ewers says he is firm in his commitment to Ohio State.

Ewers is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class. He originally was committed to Texas, but he decommitted from the school in late October after the program’s shaky start. That led to another recruit dropping. Ewers’ decommitment may have been the catalyst that led Texas to make a coaching change.

Ewers announced a few weeks later that he was committing to Ohio State, as many expected.

Informed on Saturday of the news that Texas fired Tom Herman and that Steve Sarkisian was (at the time) the rumored coach to replace Herman, Ewers told reporters he was sticking with Ohio State.

Ewers aware of Herman news. Says he visited with Sark a few times. Says he’s rolling with Ohio State. Obviously, he’s nearly a year from signing so a long ways to go. No doubt that #Hookem will get back into his ear with a new coach. pic.twitter.com/VURvRKOXuh — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) January 2, 2021

Texas probably already knew that. They didn’t get rid of Herman and bring in Sarkisian because they thought it would lead Ewers to flip back to the Longhorns; they got rid of Herman and brought in Sarkisian because Ewers dropped Texas.

Ewers, meanwhile, passed for 450 yards and six touchdowns in Southlake Carroll’s playoff win on Saturday. It looks like the Buckeyes are getting yet another stud QB.